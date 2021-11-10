Ezekiel Mutua: I’ve rejected 30 media interviews

KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua (right) chats with Musician King Kaka (right) in a recent meeting. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ezekiel Mutua, the former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive, has made a public comeback.

Mutua, who was referred to as the Moral Cop during his reign at the helm of KFCB, met musician King Kaka for a meeting.

He also fielded an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday.

“Ever since I left office on 6th August, I have turned down over 30 tv and radio interviews. But a call from Jeff Koinange earlier today convinced me to chat and chart my way to the next level. The journey begins tomorrow morning,” he explained.

In a message he later shared on his Facebook page, Mutua expressed his excitement with the Wajinga Nyinyi’s road to recovery after his recent illness.

King Kaka was bedridden for some time in the past few months. He recently narrated how his body reacted for the worse to a doctor’s wrong diagnosis.

“It was nice meeting and sharing a meal with Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka earlier today,” wrote Mutua.

God has healed and fully restored King Kaka and listening to his story today made us realize how much we take God’s blessings for granted.

Mutua was replaced as KFCB boss earlier this year, in a move that coincided with his tussle with select artists, led by comedian Eric Omondi, to produce what he referred to as ‘clean content’.

“Content regulation is very important in this country. I’m very passionate and I believe in moral fibre to clean the airwaves and protect our children,” he explained in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, King Kaka has confirmed he is riding safely towards a journey to full recovery.