‘Expectant’ Lillian Ng’ang’a says ‘I do’ to Juliani

By Josephine Njoroge February 3rd, 2022 1 min read

It appears Singer Juliani, real name Julius Owino and Lilian Ng’ang’a have formalized their union.

In a leaked wedding photo seen by Nairobi, Ng’ang’a also appears to be expectant.

The union was formalised earlier this week at an undisclosed location according to sources, and she appeared to be donning a pink gown while he was in a white t-short and matching trouser.

The singer seemed to have three groomsmen while the ex-Machakos county First Lady had two bridesmaids who wore off the shoulder lavender gowns.

The wedding theme colours were white and black.

On the day of the wedding, Nganga shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption “Happy and grateful to be alive to see my favourte #2 looking so good.”

The wedding happens five months since the dramatic split between Nganga and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

 

 

