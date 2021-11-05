Excited Konshens plans Nairobi, Mombasa tour

Jamaican Dancehall artist Konshes at a press briefing in Nairobi on September 5, 2019 ahead of his concert which was held at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Jamaican Dancehall artist Konshes at a press briefing in Nairobi on September 5, 2019 ahead of his concert which was held at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Singer Konshens has hinted on a tour of Kenya.

The Jamaican artist, born Garfield Delano Spence explained that there are negotiations going on between his management and event organizers.

The Hard drive hitmaker could not hide his excitement on the prospect visiting and performing in Kenya.

“KENYAAAA!!!!! My team just advised me that we are now in talks with 3 different entities!! I told them to stop playing with my emotions hit me when it’s final because mi READY AGAIN!! And I want both Nairobi and Mombasa,” tweeted Konshens.

If all works out according to his plans this will be the third time the ‘Bruk Off’ singer will be performing in the country.

After his first performance in 2014, he said that he has always loved Kenya where he has a huge following.

Last year he surprised his fans with a virtual concert that aired live on his Facebook page and YouTube account.

This is due to the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the ban of social gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

But the Kenya government recently lifted some of the restrictions include the dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movement.