Ex-Teachers boss Sossion joins Hustler nation

Despite earning a nomination to Parliament on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket in 2017, Wilson Sossion has now ditched the party associated with Raila Odinga for William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Sossion, also a former secretary-general at the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), made the move public at the weekend at an event where he also praised the DP for his bottom-up economic model.

The latest hustler recruit argued that the said economic model will liberate millions of Kenyans living in poverty.

“In the world, the bottom-up economic agenda is pro-common man, an agenda of equality and prosperity for the common Mwananchi. DP Ruto I can tell you with the choice of this economic model, I count you as one of the brave leaders in Africa,” said Sossion.

He also claimed that residents had approached him with a request to vie for the Bomet gubernatorial seat in 2022.

“I’ve gone round, and the people have asked me to run for this seat so that I can continue advancing issues affecting teachers of this country and also ensure more resources are sent to the counties.”

Sossion further stressed that Ruto was best suited to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, adding that he would be a record-breaker when it comes to delivering on development projects.

“Your excellency, we want to believe that you will be a record-breaker as the 5th President of Kenya. “We as Kenyan labourers are with you 100 percent to make sure you are the next president,” he said.