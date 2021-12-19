Ex-Harambee Stars Ghost Mulee coach mourns loss of brother

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, in spectacles, while receiving treatment at a hospital in New Delhi

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, in spectacles, while receiving treatment at a hospital in New Delhi

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob’ Ghost’ Mulee is mourning the loss of his brother.

The celebrated coach and media personality announced his brother’s demise on social media.

The deceased, namely Mike, has been receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when he breathed his last.

“Mike, my brother, you have fought a good fight. May the Lord grant you favor till we meet again. Fare thy well, my brother, friend, fan, and advisor! God is able,” wrote Mulee.

The news of Mike’s death comes six months after the coach, who’s handled among others the Kenya national football team, traveled to India to donate a kidney to him.

But when he got there, the doctors realised that his brother’s remaining kidney was not badly off and could regenerate itself with the right medical procedures.

“My brother had a kidney problem and needed a transplant. We came to India, but after doctors analysed his kidney, they said there’s no need to change it. I was so happy,” he stated in a past interview.

The coach has received support from friends on social media.