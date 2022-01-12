Eto’o apology after three Algerian journalists attacked at AFCON

The new president of the Cameroon Football Federation, (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o Fils has apologized to the Algerian Football Federation following an attack on a group of journalists from the North African country covering the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations here in Cameroon.

The attack was confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in a statement.

The three Algerian journalists are said to have been attacked by armed robbers outside their hotel in Douala on Sunday.

The Algerian Football Federation had said the trio were robbed of personal possessions including money and mobile phones while two were hurt by the attackers who were armed with knives.

Eto’o, a former professional footballer who turned out for Chelsea, Barcelona, and Inter Milan in Europe during his chequered playing career, condemned the act and apologized to the Algerian delegation during an audience with the president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), Amara Charaf-Eddine, on Monday.

The Cameroon FA president “humbly asked” his Algerian colleague to “tell these brothers(attacked journalists) that we ask for forgiveness.”

Eto’o promised to talk to the Minister of Sports and other authorities about security measures that will make our brothers “feel safe as if they were in Algiers”.

Five cities in Cameroon are hosting this football tournament, considered Africa’s finest, which has so far attracted 24 countries.