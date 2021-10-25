Eric Omondi to visit Wife Material winner Juba home

Comedian Eric Omondi is set to visit South Sudan supermodel Monica Ayen at her traditional home in Juba, days after she triumphed in the season 3 Wife Material finale.

Ayen beat seven other contestants to emerge the winner during the event held at the Moran Lounge, along Kiambu road at the weekend.

The show entails the contestants engaging in a number of events as they compete for the attention and heart of the comedian.

Besides the impending visit to Juba, Omondi has also lavished praise on the winner.

“Monica Ayen -Omondi. CONGRATULATIONS on WINNING my heart, Congratulations on winning the Final Season of #WifeMaterial. I promise to Love you with all that I have. I will respect you, I will honor you with all Dignity. I promise to PROTECT you. I can’t wait to start a family with you. I cannot wait to make beautiful babies with you. You are not only a SUPER Model but you possess a Super HEART. You Compliment me baby. You Complete me my LOVE. Thank you South Sudan for giving me a Queen, for making me a King. JUBA my heart is full of Jubilation” read part of Mr. Omondi’s post.

“THANK YOU, I will take care of Your daughter, I Promise. Thank you to all the girls that Participated. You are AWESOME and GORGEOUS, BEAUTIFUL QUEENS. The Memories we made will forever Linger. A big thank you to the Entire Production team led by @jimmykimaita and @eddiebutita a HUGE THANK YOU to all my fans, followers, Friends, and Family. @ayen_monica1 I give you my VOW I WILL MARRY you and Spend the REST of my life with you. I will stand by you through thick, through thin. I LOVE YOU,” he concluded.

Since the launch of his controversial dating show, the self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa has been the talk of the town.

The show, which is aired online, gained a lot of traction among his fans with a section airing their disapproval.

The mixed reactions come months after former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua reprimanded Omondi for airing what he termed was a show with pornographic content, before organizing for the comedian’s arrest.