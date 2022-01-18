Eric Omondi explains raid on Wanjigi offices

Comedian Eric Omondi and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi dance at a political event in Nairobi. PHOTO: Mercy Simiyu

Comedian Eric Omondi says the raid on businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s Nairobi offices on Monday night was carried out by an elite group of security officers, commonly referred to as the Flying squad.

The raid occurred between 9pm and midnight was confirmed by his lawyer Willis Otieno.

“Flying squad wako kwa gate na sisi tuko ndani meeting (The flying squad are at the gate while we are inside the offices holding a meeting),” wrote Omondi on his social media pages.

Wanjigi has announced he is vying for the presidency in the August 2022 polls on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, and Omondi has been one of his main campaigners.

Wanjigi and Omondi were among those in the office during the raid.

Wanjigi’s tough hitting statements directed at ODM boss Raila Odinga during the campaigns have caused tensions within the party.

There were reports that police were looking to arrest Wanjigi which did not happen. The businessman is set to address the media on Tuesday.

It is the second time in four years police are raiding Wanjigi’s premises.

The other occasion was in the aftermath of the 2017 general elections, an incident Raila Odinga condemned.

Police are yet to comment on the raid, which comes a month after the businessman successfully managed to have the Inspector General of Police jailed for contempt of court for failing to return his guns that had been confiscated.

The IGP managed to successfully appeal the judgement