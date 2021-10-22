Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Athlete of the Year Gong

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates at the finish area of a special course after busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon on October 12 2019 in Vienna. AFP PHOTO

Eliud Kipchoge, considered among Kenya’s greatest athletes of all time, has made the list of ten nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year.

The marathoner will battle it out with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplants (Sweden), Jakob Ingetgtsen (Norway), Pedro Pichard (Portugal), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Damian Warner (Canada), and Karsten Waeholm (Norway).

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “As always, the World Athletics Awards will recognize athletes who’ve performed at the highest level across the year, taking into account not only the Olympic Games but the one-day meeting circuits.”

Kipchoge easily won the marathon race at the Tokyo Olympics. It is the second time he is achieving the feat.

Winners will be picked through an online voting process that begins this year.

According to World Athletics, a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via world Athletics Social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram this week, a like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count one vote.

#WorldAthleticsAwards announcement!@EliudKipchoge is nominated for Male World Athlete of the Year 2021. Retweet to vote for him. pic.twitter.com/7HRyoyEnME — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 21, 2021

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletics of the year closes at midnight on Saturday, November 6. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The male and female World Athletes of the year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.