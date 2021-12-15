Join our Telegram Channel
Edwin Sifuna shelves political ambitions

By Amina Wako December 15th, 2021 1 min read

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general Edwin Sifuna says he will not contest for any political seat during the 2022 general elections.

Instead, the party spokesperson says he will concentrate his energies in campaigning for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“You people have used your resources campaigning for me to go for gubernatorial, senatorial, or even Kanduyi parliamentary seat but it is unfortunate that I won’t vie for any elective seat in 2022,” he told ODM Bungoma County delegates, recently.

“After wide consultations with my clan, family, and close friends, I have decided to shelve my ambitions and concentrate on supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.”

 

Sifuna unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi senatorial race and came second to Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja in 2017.

He’d earlier lost in the Kanduyi constituency ODM primaries by lawyer John Makali.

Makali would then lose to then Ford Kenya candidate Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Raila Odinga and William Ruto are considered front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2022 polls.

 

 

