Zuku explains major internet outage

Seacom on Wednesday said that the entire East African Coast was hit by a major network outage.

The sub-sea cable system provider, reported an outage that affected some key services and internet service providers in Kenya and its region.

One of the key service providers affected in Kenya was Zuku who informed their subscribers on social media.

“We have an outage on our main undersea cable. Our traffic is now on alternative routes. However these cannot efficiently handle the load, and thus the slow speeds you’re experiencing. Our provider is working to restore our main route in the shortest time possible. Kindly bear with us,” tweeted Zuku.

Normal service was restored at 1pm.

On their part, SEACOM said the outage occurred at 1am Kenya time adding that it affected all linear transmission traffic on their cable from South Africa, Mozambique, and the East Coast of Africa, to and from Europe.