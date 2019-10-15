Zari Hassan blasts KQ for ‘always’ stealing her items

Ugandan socialite-turned-businesswoman Zari Hassan is not happy with Kenya Airways (KQ) after her expensive perfumes were allegedly stolen from her baggage.

According to the Boss Lady who was aboard a KQ flight to Entebbe, she lost perfumes that were gifted to her on her birthday and an expensive suit she was to wear to a meeting.

In an Instagram post, the mother of five said this was not the first incident with the Kenyan national flag carrier as four of her expensive perfumers have been stolen previously.

“So disappointed in Kenya Airlines. I’ve been loyal, but you always do me wrong. The other times I’ve ignored, but not today. All my perfumes i received as gifts from my friends in Dubai just disappeared. What am i supposed to wear for my meeting?” wondered Zari.

She further narrated how the carrier has in the past delayed flights without informing its passengers. She also noted that the last minute booking set her back by Sh244,000.

“Let’s not ignore the fact that your flights are always delayed and no explanations is (SIC) given to passengers, still I ignored. I’ve never been on a KQ flight that is on time. Shame on you. @officialkenyaairways you have my return date better make sure someone finds me in the lounge and return what belongs to me. I didn’t travel for free, you set me back $2440, now i want what’s mine back Periodt! And we will end this relationship in peace,” she lamented.

KQ, through their Twitter handle, said they had reached out to Zari and asked her to get in touch with them.

“Dear Zari, we desire for all our customers to have a positive experience. We’ve reached out to you to obtain your travel details to enable us to coordinate w/ the management at the airports of transfer (JHB, JKIA and EBB) to establish what happened. We kindly await your response,” tweeted KQ. Zari has yet to respond.