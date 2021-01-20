YouTube extends ban on Trump ahead of Biden inauguration





Google-owned music platform YouTube on Tuesday said they had extended the ban on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel, citing a potential for inciting more violence.

Youtube said it they will also continue banning comments from showing on videos posted within Trump’s channel.

The temporary suspension means Trump’s account and existing videos will remain accessible but he will not be able to upload new content for a minimum of seven more days.

Last week, Google suspended his YouTube account and formally warned the White House about its use of the world’s largest video platform after the deadly violence at the US Capitol by some Trump supporters in early January.

The tech company normally has a three-strike rule and the first strike results in a temporary account suspension.

The extension comes ahead of Inauguration Day, where the US will transition presidential power to Joe Biden.

Countrywide, law enforcement and social media companies alike have been bracing for potential further organised violence.

Donald J. Trump’s YouTube account had 2.77 million subscribers and it typically posts several videos a day from himself and from right-wing media stations.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” the company said.

YouTube is unique from other social networks because videos can be shared on other platforms, giving it a wide-ranging reach.