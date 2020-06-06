Youth CAS Nadia Ahmed loses mum

Newly appointed ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Ahmed is mourning the death of her mother.

Ms Ahmed shared the sad news on her Instagram page recounting the last moments she had with her mother before she passed on.

The Youth Affairs CAS says that she is at peace because her mother died peacefully.

“Words cannot even begin to explain how i feel! But i am at peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽 and i thank God for He took my mother slowly and peaceful ❤️ Mama joined the angels with a big smile on her face and she was glowing!” Ms Ahmed wrote.

She says her mother has been an important pillar in her life that managed to shape her into the woman she is today.

She promised to continue to excel and be greater and achieve all the great dreams they had together.

“I am who i am because of my Mother and now that she is our Guardian Angel, my brother @ahalimhamada2001 and i will make sure to live up to her dreams and be greater that what she envisioned In shaa Allah! Alhamdulilah Ala Kulihal ❤️ I am at peace, it won’t be easy but God already saw this coming and i put my whole trust and belief in Him 🙏🏽 Mama i will always Love you!!! I am your fierce lady,” she said.