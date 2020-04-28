Youth bearing the brunt of coronavirus – MoH

The highest number of persons infected by coronavirus in Kenya are the youth.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman while issuing the daily briefing on Tuesday urged the youth to be more proactive and dedicate their energies in helping the government stop the spread of Covid-19.

Persons aged between 30 and 59 years account for 224 cases roughly 60 percent of the total number of cases registered to date while 99 cases are in the 15 to 29 years age group.

“Cumulatively the age group of 30 to 59 continue to carry the burden of this disease in our population. They account for 224 cases roughly 60 percent of the 374 total number of cases registered to date,” Dr Aman said.

He continued: “When you add to this the 99 cases in the age group of 15 to 29 years, we have a figure of 323 cases from our most active segment that is between 15 to 59 years. We, therefore, encourage these groups to rededicate their energies in on serving the containment efforts.”

The total number of confirmed cases are currently at 374.

In terms of the distribution of the disease among counties: Homa bay 1, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 1, Kiambu 5, Kilifi 9, Kitui 2, Kwale 1, Mandera 8, Mombasa 97, Nairobi 241, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Uasin Gishu1 and Kwale 1.

The Health CAS asked Kenyans to continue cooperating with the government in the fight against Covid-19.

“To the rest of the country, I continue to plead for your cooperation and understanding. Together we shall beat this virus and resume our jobs, schools, businesses and social interactions. We can, once we have beaten it, revive our economy,” Dr Aman said.