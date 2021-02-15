Young men, invest in your wives – late Nyachae’s widow





Grace Nyachae, the widow of veteran politician Simeon Nyachae, has adviced all young men to invest in their wives.

Speaking in Kisii at the funeral service of her late husband, she said this was because when a husband and wife say for better or for worse, you never know when you will need one another.

“Young men, invest in your wives. When it became necessary, I was ready to look after Mzee because over the years he had invested in me. When you don’t invest in your wife, when your time of need comes, pahali ulikuwa wacha wakuchunge,” Mrs Nyachae said.

On their part, Nyachae’s children eulogised him as a hardworking family man, who was disciplined in his ways and was a lover of music.

“Dad was a hardworking man. The hardest working man I’ve ever known. He’s someone that we all, as his children, try to emulate,” said his son Moses Nyachae.

Angela said her father cared about how they lived and related with each other. Whenever there was a problem, he would call them all and advise them on how to handle it

He also held their opinions in high regard, she said.

As a polygamous man, Angela said, her father loved their mothers equally and he took care of all of them likewise.

“Polygamy is not so bad. Growing up in a polygamous home, especially where you have a strong man, a strong father, who treats everybody equally, gives all equal chances, then you won’t go wrong. I learnt that from my father,” she said.

Mary said that her late father went about his life and duties without fear or favour.

“He was very brave, he always told us ‘Hapana ogopa (don’t be afraid). You only live once!’ One of the bravest moments was when he was very sick, I wanted to break down and he would say, ‘God loves us, God knows what the end will be.’ I felt very encouraged,” she added.

Family, friends and leaders at the funeral, who included President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga eulogised Nyachae as a disciplined public servant whose strict standards were upheld both in public and private life.

Nyachae died on February 1 at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted for more than a month.

He was 89 years old and his family confirmed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and received treatment in both Kenya and the UK.