You’ll now be required to book an appointment to collect your e-passport

Members of the public will now be required to book an appointment for the collection of the new e-passports, the Department of Immigration Services has said.

Those wishing to collect their passports will have to log on to the ecitizen portal, specifying the date and time they wish to collect the documents.

After following this process, one is required to carry documents including, the appointment slip, original national Identification Card, and the expired or old passport, for those making replacements.

The department further explained that the new booking system is aimed at minimizing the long hours persons collecting their passports spend in queues, as has been the case in the past.

Passport applicants required to book appointments to collect passports. — Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) August 29, 2019

“You will be required to book an appointment in the ecitizen portal specifying the date and time you wish to collect your passport. Please note that passports are collected at the station where you took biometrics. With this booking system, you will not have to queue for hours to collect your passport,” the department said in a statement dated 29th August 2019.

The new requirement follows a similar one that the department issued earlier in the week, which demands that e-passport applicants book for appointments through the e-citizen portal before visiting passport processing centres.

The department has in the past been greatly faulted for the long queues experienced at Nyayo House in Nairobi during application and collection of passports.

An investigation conducted by Nairobi News this year revealed how Kenyans have in the past been compelled to troop to Nyayo House as early as 4am to beat the long queues that are synonymous with the passport application process.