You will now be able to decide whether or not to be added on WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app, has rolled-out a new tweak to its group chat feature to help users avoid a potentially awkward social situation.

If you often find yourself trapped in pointless WhatsApp groups, then this new feature is for you.

PERMISSION

In its latest update, WhatsApp has added a way to block strangers and friends from adding you to groups without your permission.

Previously, anyone with your phone number could add you to a Group chat.

This allowed strangers to dump you into chats for spam purposes or trolling.

We’ve all been there. You check WhatsApp and realise you’ve suddenly been added into a group chat by a friend of a friend for a birthday, a wedding committee or a Church group and everyone is chatting away about people you don’t even know.

You are left wondering if you should mute the Group chat and run the risk of looking like you’re ignoring the conversation?

Or, do you leave, sending everyone a notification that spells out in no uncertain terms how little you wanted to be part of the group.

WhatsApp is now offering you an opportunity to decide on whether or not you can be added to groups.

A spokesperson for the Facebook-owned platform said this development, bringing to an end debate on how users can have their privacy on the platform.

SETTINGS

“As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience. Today, we’re introducing a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups,” explained the spokesperson.

Kenyans have in the past expressed their reservations over ‘unnecessary’ additions.

The new permissions can be enabled by going to Settings, then Account, Privacy, Groups.

My Contacts Options mean only users you have in your address book can add you to a group, while the My Contacts Except allows you pinpoint particular users who you’d prefer were unable to add you.

“In those cases, an admin who can’t add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving you the choice of joining the group. You’ll have three days to accept the invite before it expires,” WhatsApp explained.

The update is available from today on both IOS and Android.

To get the latest WhatsApp update on iOS, head to the App Store, hit today and tap your profile icon. Select the app you want to update, or just tap update all.

On Android, open the Google Play Store app, tap Menu My apps & games, select the app you want to update, tap more and then hit update.