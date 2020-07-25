You risk arrest if found drinking at home – Nacada

Bottled up: With much of the world confined to their homes, there are concerns that alcoholism and drug addiction rates could rise. PHOTO | AFP

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has issued a sterning warning to parents who are consuming alcohol in the presence of children.

In a statement on Saturday, Nacada chair Mabel Imbuga appealed to Kenyans to report such incidents for immediate action.

The authority said they were concerned with the growing trend of people consuming alcohol and drugs in organised groups drinking bouts in homes in the presence of children.

“Drinking at home also undermines the protective home environment for the pupils and students who are staying at home because of the containment measures imposed by the government to check the spread of Covid-19,” said Ms Imbuga.

According to the Nacada boss, the proposed regulations banning the sale of alcohol to sit-in customers at restaurants, eateries, bars, food courts, entertainment joints, supermarkets, wines and spirits or any other business establishments would most likely lead to an increase in home drinking.

She appealed to members of the public to report such cases to the authority through their toll-free number 1192 on weekdays during working hours or to any national government administration officers.

Nacada wants parents to “take advantage of the situation to create an alcohol-free home environment as well as build closer relationships with their children.”

Imbuga cited surveys by the authority, which attributed the high prevalence of drug abuse in primary and secondary schools, to drug use at home.

The Ministry of Health has initiated the process of banning the sale of alcohol to sit-in customers in business establishments as a measure to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

The proposal has already been opposed by the former chairman of the Nacada John Mututho who on Wednesday warned that the move by the government to restrict alcoholic drinks to homes may lead to the death of addicts.

Mututho said that the proposal by the Ministry of Health to ban the consumption of alcohol inside bars and entertainment zones would dent Nacada’s effort to fight consumption of illicit brews.