You have until July to get a digital driving licence or risk penalties

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has requested drivers to apply and acquire the new look smart driving license by July or risk attracting instant fines.

This was one of the resolutions made by NTSA last week in Mombasa during a high-profile security meeting led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

In a 10-point plan for his ministry, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said he will concentrate on countering terrorism, police reforms, cleaning up the registry department, introducing instant fines for traffic offences, fight radicalisation in universities and continue cleaning up the transport sector.

“The issuance of manual driving licences will be suspended by July 1. We are going to start trials on instant fines immediately and by July 1, we will go fully on the issue of fines as we cease issuing manual driving licences. We are migrating to digital and that’s the way forward,” Dr Matiang’i said.

At the same time, NTSA has asked motorists who have already applied for the smart driver’s license to go and collect them at the NTSA offices in Nairobi.

The smart card costs Sh3,050 and is valid for three years.

It has an electronic chip containing the name, blood group and other biometric data of the driver.

To apply for the new licenses you need to do the following: