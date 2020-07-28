You can now own a smartphone for Sh20 a day from Safaricom





Safaricom PLC on Tuesday launched the sale of 4G smartphones to its customers who will be able to pay in easy daily, weekly or monthly instalments.

The Lipa Mdogo Mdogo offering will see customers who meet a simple criterion enjoy being online while having up to 12 months to pay up. The payments are as low as Sh20 a day!

“Cost of devices should no longer be an impediment. We are launching an innovative device financing plan dubbed Lipa Mdogo Mdogo that will give customers still using feature phones an opportunity to own a 4G- enabled device by paying only Sh20 a day,” said Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa said in an opinion published in the Business Daily.

Subscribers who make daily payments for seven days continuously will be rewarded with 100MB free YouTube bundles.

Customers must be aged between 18 and 75 and have used their Safaricom line for at least one year and have a favourable credit score.

Safaricom customers who have been blacklisted on KCB M-Pesa, Mshwari, Okoa Jahazi and Okoa data or locked due to fraud will not be eligible.

Safaricom will also help customers keep up with their payments with alerts sent every day as a reminder of the remaining balance.