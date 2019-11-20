Yet another human body found in Nairobi River

The body of a middle-aged man was recovered from Nairobi River at Kware area in Embakasi South on Tuesday raising the total number of bodies found in the river to 18.

The body was found by youths hired in the ‘Ng’arisha Jiji Initiative’ by Nairobi County. The man is believed to have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the river.

CLEAN UP EXERCISE

Abdi Guyo, the team leader of the Ng’arisha Jiji Embakasi South sub-county, said the one of the youths who were doing their daily routine of cleaning noticed the body which was submerged in water.

“We are being affected day and night. We need police to move swiftly and come up with full report on frequent dumping of bodies in our rivers, It’s sad that the recovery of bodies in our rivers has now become common,” said Mr Guyo.

The latest discovery has been reported at the Kware Police Station under Police Occurrence Book number 10/19/11/2019/.

DISCHARGE OF WASTE

Nairobi County Government launched the clean-up exercise last year in a bid to transform the city.

The Nairobi River has over the years become a sewer following the discharge of waste from factories into the river and its tributaries.

Factories spew industrial waste into the river, while dozens of informal settlements with no proper sewage system or trash removal fill them with garbage and human waste.