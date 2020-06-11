Yatani allocates Sh10bn for Kazi Mtaani

The government has set aside Sh10 billion targeted to combat youth unemployment in the country.

Speaking from parliament on Thursday while presenting the Sh3.2 trillion 2020/21 national budget, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani said the money is meant to boost the Kazi Mtaani initiative.

The government targets to employ at least 200,000 youths under the project.

“The invasion of locusts, floods and the current pandemic has had an adverse impact on the economy. However, we are hopeful that we will see growth in 2021. We are already preparing a post-Covid-19 plan,” Dr Yatani said.

The Kazi Mtaani project was rolled out in May this year to help cushion youths with a daily income during the pandemic.

Some of the services rendered include access paths and ‘street’ cleaning, fumigation and disinfection, garbage collection, bush clearance and drainage unclogging, among others.

Kenyans above the age of 18 are eligible for the jobs. The focus of the initiative is on youths from informal settlements.