Xenophobic attacks: South Africa’s president booed at Mugabe’s funeral

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday faced a hostile crowd during his address at Zimbabwe ex-leader Robert Mugabe’s funeral before he apologised for recent xenophobic attacks.

The funeral, which was taking place at the National Sports Stadium, was attended by several heads of state including President Uhuru Kenyatta and other former presidents.

A wave of jeers, boos and whistles interrupted his speech as started his eulogy at the state funeral for Mugabe, who died age 95 last week.

South Africa was hit by violence, which broke out in parts of the country, leaving at least 12 people dead and many others injured.

This saw many foreigners’ shops looted and property vandalized during a spate of violence.

Twelve people have died, many have been arrested and hundreds of immigrants, including Nigerians and Zimbabweans were forced to leave the country.

Shortly after the boos died down, Ramaphosa apologised for the violence and the crowd then erupted in cheers.

The president also said that South Africa was committed to the spirit of Mugabe, which was a spirit of uniting Africa.

“In the past two weeks we have had challenges, some of which was directed at nationals from other countries. This has led to the deaths and injuries of other people – some of which were nationals of other countries, but the majority of which were South Africans. I stand before you to apologise for what has happened in our country,” said Ramaphosa.