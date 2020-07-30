Women leaders condemn police brutality, bash Elachi for resorting to use of force





A section of women leaders have condemned police brutality witnessed at Nairobi County Assembly on Tuesday calling for dialogue between the rival factions at the assembly.

The leaders took issue with the excessive show of force by the police, especially on women.

USE OF FORCE

This is after Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu was left with serious injuries after being assaulted by four police officers during chaos at the assembly when a section of ward representatives attempted to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with a notice of motion of her impeachment.

Led by Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh, the women leaders faulted Elachi for resorting to use of force to win her political wars.

Ms Shebesh expressed her disappointment at the turn of events after MCAs who were innocently going about their business were beaten and teargassed.

“I’m urging Elachi my sister, stop it. Nobody has ever used war in politics and won, even if you do you will never be able to execute your mandate,” Shebesh said.

The women leaders had accompanied Ms Mutheu and other MCAs to record statements at the Central Police Station following the chaos that rocked the assembly.

ASSEMBLY WRANGLES

The former Nairobi Women Representative pleaded with Ms Elachi to spare women in the ongoing assembly wrangles and instead embrace dialogue as she fights to remain as the Speaker of the assembly.

“If you want war, call the men to fight each other but please don’t call the police to fight women,” she said.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga did not mince her words warning Elachi to stop using force against MCAs or else they forcefully eject her from office.

“I am warning her that if she continues then we will march to the assembly as women leaders and forcefully eject her from office,” Omanga said.

She also questioned why police officers were allowed to storm the assembly and beat up MCAs.

“Even in parliament we have our differences but never have we seen police being allowed into the National Assembly or the Senate,” she said.