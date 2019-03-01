Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Woman’s rant on cheating lover ‘Michael wa kinchinjio’ amuses Twitter – VIDEO

By Nahashon Musungu March 1st, 2019 2 min read

A Kenyan woman has gone viral on Twitter with her rant on the cheating ways of her college boyfriend, a man named Michael whose reported bedroom prowess is the stuff of legend.

Michael and his friends have a reputation of sleeping around in college, with their living quarters infamously nicknamed kichinjio, Swahili for slaughterhouse.

The woman, in a self-recorded video, claims she never had an idea of her boyfriend’s philandering ways until one day someone called her ‘dame wa kichinjio’.

She spills details of how Michael has reportedly been sleeping with up to six women a day, wondering what kind of ‘viagra’ he has been using.

“I’m not good enough for you? Have I not given myself enough to you?” she fumes.

The woman then declares she will no longer have sex with Michael until he gets tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and proves he is not part of the ‘kichinjio’ gang.

It is not yet clear whether the woman was just being comical or was dead serious.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
City M-Pesa dealer who ‘transferred’ Sh34.7m to...

About the author

Nahashon Musungu

View all posts

Also read