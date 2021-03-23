Woman who stole lover’s mobile phones for refusing to give her fare

A young woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to theft charges and claimed that she stole her lover’s mobile phones to hold it for ransom after he refused to give her fare.

Nelius Wangui Maina was charged at Makadara law courts with stealing two mobile phones belonging to Eric Basweti but she alleged that the complainant was her boyfriend.

Ms Maina claimed she travelled from Nakuru to visit Basweti in Nairobi but he declined to give her fare to return home.

She was accused of stealing Basweti’s two phones worth Sh37,500 and Sh40,300 at his house in South B estate in Makadara sub county on March 18.

The complainant was in the bathroom when the suspect took off with the mobile phones and later allegedly transferred Sh40,300 from his M-PESA to other mobile phone numbers.

Ms Maina was arrested after a boda boda rider she had hired reported her to police and Basweti was contacted.

She admitted to the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on April 6.