Woman who procured abortion using tea and paracetamol gets one-year sentence

A 35-year-old woman who used a concoction of paracetamol and tea leaves to procure the abortion of a seven-month-old pregnancy has been sentenced to one-year home arrest.

The accused, Linet Kemunto, is said to have committed the offence on Saturday at Bonyengwe II sub-location in Nyamira North.

GUILTY PLEA

According to a police report, the accused threw the baby into River Eyaka after procuring the abortion.

The Nyamira court convicted Kemunto after she pleaded guilty and asked to be pardoned by the court as she is the only person her children and grandchild depend on.

On Monday, when she appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Cyprian Waswa, Ms Kemunto said he was driven into the despicable action out of misery.

ABUSIVE MARRIAGE

Kemunto further told the court that she had been in an abusive marriage but managed to move out with her five children.

She also mentioned that one of her children has special needs, and she was also taking care of her teenage daughter’s four-month-old child.

Kemunto will serve her sentence at home and will be required to undergo a psychiatric examination.