Woman who assaulted daughter released on bond

By Nyaboga Kiage March 9th, 2019 1 min read

The Makadara Law Courts on Friday released a woman who used a knife to shave the hair of her teen daughter on a Sh30,000 bond, just weeks after she was arrested.

Ms Diana Ochieng is charged with torturing her daughter at her house in Umoja slums.

The teen’s mistake was that she played for too long with her friends.

According to police, the minor had started her day by visiting a salon before spending the rest of the day playing with friends.

However, when she returned home, her mother took a knife which she used to assault the minor.

She also burnt her with hot water.

Efforts by neighbours to save the minor bore no fruits as the mother stayed so long with the daughter in the house as she tried to treat her wounds.

