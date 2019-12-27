Woman trampled to death by elephant

A 36-year-old woman was on Thursday trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest along the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

According to a statement from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the woman, identified as Stella Chebii, had gone to look for her livestock when she was attacked by the elephant.

“We are sad to report the tragic loss of a 36- year old woman who was trampled to death by an elephant in Ol Arabei forest on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Ms Stella Chebii had reportedly gone looking for her stray livestock in the forest when she was attacked by the jumbo near the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties,” reads the statement.

Her body was taken to the Nyahururu hospital mortuary.

Kenya Wildlife Service head of communications Paul Udoto said animal control teams had been mobilised to monitor elephant movement in the area which has experienced an influx of elephants.

Three weeks ago, a middle-aged man was mauled by a lion that strayed from the Nairobi National Park.