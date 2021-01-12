Woman to remain in custody over death of KNH nurse during night intercourse





The woman who was with a Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) theatre nurse before he collapsed and died during sexual intercourse will remain in police custody for 14 more days as police wrap up their probe.

Joyce Wairimu is being investigated for murder and will be held at Dandora police station after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) obtained orders to hold her until the probe into the death of 35-year-old Robert Maina.

Maina allegedly collapsed and died during a steamy session with Wairimu in his rental house in Dandora on the night of January 6.

Detective Josephat Wafula of Dandora DCI offices obtained orders at the Makadara law courts to continue holding Wairimu at the station pending investigations into possible murder of the deceased.

“There is a need to conduct extensive investigations and record comprehensive statements, obtain medical reports of the respondent (Wairimu) from a psychiatrist and conduct a postmortem on the body of the deceased,” he stated in his application before senior principal magistrate Merisa Opondo.

He added: “There are some assorted drugs recovered from the deceased’s house and remains of food that are yet to be taken to the government chemist for analysis for further action.”

The detective added that the matter being probed was serious and required time to secure evidence and that her release currently was likely to interfere with evidence owing to the gravity of the offence.

The court granted the orders.