Woman sets husband on fire for going home late

A teacher from Uganda is nursing serious injuries after his wife allegedly doused him with petrol and set him on fire for coming home late.

Gabriel Wafula Kuto, 47, a teacher at Muimet Primary in Bukwo District along Kenya – Uganda border is recuperating at Cherang’any Nursing Home in Kitale town.

The incident happened on Sunday when he came home late only for his wife, Catherine Wafula, of 20 years poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

According to the victim, he came home at around 10pm on the fateful day but the wife could not open the door when he retired to sleep in his lorry.

“At 1am at night, my wife opened the door and came to the lorry and asked why I was sleeping inside the lorry. I told her I had knocked but she could not respond. We had a bitter exchange which attracted neighbours before she agreed we settle the matter the following day,” said Gabriel Wafula.

USING PETROL

Wafula said that after they entered the house, his wife threatened to burn him inside using petrol.

“After I went to the bedroom to sleep, my wife came with a bottle of petrol and poured it on me and before I could escape, she lit a match stick and threw it on me,” added Wafula.

“I was really in pain. My neighbours took me to the health centre before I was referred to this facility in Kenya,” said Wafula on his hospital bed.

According to his brother-in-law Daniel Mukhwana, the suspect who is his sister has never had any family wrangles with her husband.

Officials at Cherangany nursing home said the victim was out of danger and is responding well to medication.