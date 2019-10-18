Woman Rep’s bodyguard freed as police recover missing gun at Naivas

Police have recovered a gun that had been stolen from a police officer who is attached to Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene.

The bodyguard, Irene Ndunge Kyama, has, as a result, been released from custody after spending two day.

The firearm, serial number FN 10850, was among valuables that were deposited at Naivas Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue by a man who is yet to be identified. He vanished into the streets after depositing the items in the customer boxes.

CERTIFICATE OF APPOINTMENT

Other valuables recovered include a Lenovo Pad Laptop and the officer’s certificate of appointment.

“The bag containing the items had been deposited at Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue/Kenyatta Avenue Branch on October 16, 2019 in the evening by unknown male customer in box number 49 who never picked the same as expected,” police said.

The scene was processed and the pistol taken to custody pending ballistic examination.

In her initial statement to the police, Ms Kyama said that she was on duty along Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi when she lost the gun.