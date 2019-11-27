Woman raped, stabbed in the head

A woman is fighting for her life at the Meru Level Five hospital after she was raped and stabbed several times in her head at Kioru village, Ntharene area of Meru county.

The woman, who appears to be in her late 40s, was walking home from a local entertainment spot when she was attacked by unknown assailants on Monday night.

According to area manager James Mwambia, residents found the woman lying in a banana plantation in a pool of blood.

A brown handbag with assorted medicine was found besides her.

“I was called and told of woman mutilated and slashed several times and went to investigate. She appeared to have been sexually assaulted,” said Mr Mwambia.

Police took her to hospital as investigations into the attack began.

Area residents said they suspect the woman was attacked at a different point and then abandoned there as there were no signs of a struggle.