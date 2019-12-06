Woman jailed for two years for presenting fake information on her CV

A 46-year-old woman in Australia has been jailed for 25 months after she was found guilty of falsifying her resume to get a job with an annual salary Sh 18 Million.

According to CNN, Veronica Hilda Theriault, faked references on her Curriculum Vitae (CV) to get a job as the Chief Information Officer with the Department of Premier and Cabinet(DPC) in a 2017 application.

She held the job for just over a month and earned a pay of $22,500 (approximately Sh 2 million) before she was busted and fired.

In the documents she submitted, the woman was found to have given untrue information about her education and job history.

A court found there was also a fake reference, a “Ms Best” whom Veronica Hilda Theriault herself impersonated, according to the Australian ABC.

ARRESTED

There was also the fake pay slip to negotiate a higher salary and a fake doctor’s letter attesting to her fitness for work right before she was fired.

After getting the job she went ahead and employed her brother who according to court documents was not qualified for the position.

Theriault was arrested along with her brother, Alan Corkill, who earned from a contract awarded by Theriault, according to the Illawarra Mercury.

Theriault pleaded guilty to the charges and was imprisoned for 25 months. The judge ordered that she serves for at least one year before being eligible to apply for parole.