Woman in court for threatening to kill neighbour

A 22-year-old woman has been arraigned before a Makadara court for threatening to kill her neighbour.

Patricia Macharia was charged with scaring her neighbour Rose Wanjiru after uttering words “nitakuua na hii kisu (I’ll kill you using this knife)” while armed with a knife.

The incident occurred outside their rented houses in Chokaa, Njiru Sub – County, Nairobi on Wednesday morning.

Patricia had grabbed Rose but their neighbour intervened and snatched away the knife from her.

Rose’s husband pulled her back to the house during the melee. Rose later reported to police and her neighbour was arrested. Patricia denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

She was freed on a cash bail of Sh 10, 000. The case will be heard from March 24 next year.