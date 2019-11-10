Woman in court for scalding employer with hot milk

A woman who is accused of scalding her employer with boiling milk got a reprieve on Friday after Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga on Friday declined police request to detain her for four days.

Mercy Mukhana allegedly poured hot milk on her employer Virginia Njeri Gathimu on November 7, extensively injuring her.

Corporal Henry Ireri of Kasarani police station had made the application to hold Mukhana at the station for four days pending investigations.

Ireri told the court that he needed time to record statements from the suspect and others, and receive a P3 form filled for the complainant. Nyaga declined grant the orders sought.

He freed Mukhana on a cash bail of Sh20, 000. The case will be mentioned on November 12 for plea.