Woman in court for assaulting love rival

A woman who beat up and injured her counterpart she accused of stealing her husband was on Thursday charged with assault before Makadara law courts.

Canice Masese Kerandi was accused of assaulting Leonida Barongo, 27, at her workplace – a club in Mukuru kwa Njenga in Embakasi, Nairobi on December 24, last year.

The complainant was seated in a couch in the pub when Canice walked in and hit her with a piece of timber on the head and neck and shouted “nimekuwachia mzee wangu”.

Barongo lost consciousness after excessive bleeding while being taken to hospital.

She later reported the matter to police and Canice was arrested after medical – legal process was completed.

Canice denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

Kithinji freed her on a cash bail of Sh20,000. Hearing of the case starts on May 25.