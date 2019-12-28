Woman held after stealing Sh210k from employer

Police in Kasarani are holding a woman who allegedly stole Sh210, 000 from her employer in Githurai and bought assorted salon accessories.

Rhoda Zennah Mwita was arrested at her rural home in Kuria East, Mingori County on Christmas Day. Police constable Peter Githendu said she was found with31, 200 suspected to be part of the cash stolen from her employer Rachel Wanjiru’s shop.

She was employed by Wanjiru at an Mpesa and Equity Bank’s agent shop but allegedly transferred the cash to herself, relatives and friends before escaping on December 23.

Githendu said several items used at the shop were recovered from her home. Police also recovered newly bought accessories used in salons. The items are believed to be proceeds of crime.

Mwita will be held at the station until Wednesday next week after Githendu sought orders before Makadara law courts to hold her pending investigations into the alleged theft.

Githendu said he has not recorded the complainant’s and the suspect’s statement. He also said he is yet to interview witnesses and obtain records from M-Pesa and Equity Bank.