Woman goes on the run after reportedly defiling her 10-year-old ‘boyfriend’

Police in Makueni county have launched a manhunt for a woman who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old boy.

According to a police statement filed at the Kavumbu Police Station, the victim is a friend of the suspect and went to the home to spend the night.

DEFILED

“The boy went to play with the victim’s son and spend the night at the suspect’s house last week and while there the woman took advantage of him,” police statement reads.

The police statement further states that woman lured the boy into her house, removed his clothes and started fondling his genitals before she inserted it into her private parts.

“She also commanded him to suck her breasts,” reads the police statement.

ON THE RUN

The victim said the suspect warned him against telling anyone about the incident, before releasing him to go home.

The boy was taken to Makueni Referral Hospital for medical tests.

After the incident, the suspect fled her home and is still at large as police continue to investigate the matter.