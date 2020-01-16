Woman freed on Sh5K cash bail for insulting chief

A 20-year-old woman denied charges of creating disturbance after allegedly causing drama at Mathare North assistant chief Carolyne Mbayi’s office and insulting her.

Helen Atieno Owino was charged with causing breach of peace after insulting a neighbour who had reported her to Mbayi for a similar offence on December 19 last year.

The suspect had allegedly turned down Mbayi’s summonses and village elders were forced to apprehend her and take her to the administrator’s office.

The administrator had summoned her to resolve the dispute with her neighbour.

Mbayi intervened when Helen reportedly started insulting those outside her office and also received her share of the insults.

Helen denied the charges at Makadara law courts. She was freed on cash bail of Sh5,000.

The hearing of the case starts on May 5.