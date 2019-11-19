Woman claims her cop husband framed her for theft of two cellphones

A woman last week told a court in Makadara that she was framed by her estranged husband, a senior police officer at Kamukunji Police Station, over the theft of two mobile phones.

Ms Mercy Nkirote Micheni, who is a hotelier, is said to have stolen the two mobile phones, a charge she has denied.

According to a charge sheet seen by Nairobi News, the two phones, which are valued at Sh 22,000, were recovered from two technicians who failed to explain how they ended up in their hands.

Other charges that Ms Nkirote faces include being in possession of forged document, handling stolen goods and theft of property.

According to the prosecution, the accused was also found with an ID card bearing her picture but having different names.

In her defence, Nkirote said that she was been framed by her husband over the theft of the phones.

However, a police inspector said he saw the accused stuff the two phones in her bosom while she was in one of the rooms at the station.

The inspector then called a female officer who searched her and recovered the phones.

The accused was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000.