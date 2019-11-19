Woman charged in court for knocking off neighour’s teeth over Sh30 debt

A 34-year-old woman was Tuesday charged before the Makadara Law Court with causing grievous bodily harm on her neighbour.

Mercy Wambui Mwaura, who is the accused, allegedly knocking off her neighbour’s two teeth for failure to repay a Sh30 debt.

Wambui reportedly assaulted Quinter Auma on October 31, 2019 at their rented house in Dandora, Nairobi.

Auma had passed near Wambui’s shop on her way to another shop when she asked for her money but the complainant did not have.

Wambui is said to have followed Auma to her house where she allegedly assaulted her before neighbours intervened and rescued the complainant.

Auma was rushed to a nearby clinic where she was treated and discharged before reporting the matter to the police.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and was released on a cash bail of Sh 30,000. The case will be heard from March 18, 2020.