Woman arrested with bhang valued at Sh12.6 million

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested a woman in possession of bhang estimated to have a street value of Sh12.6 million in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

The suspect, identified as Vivian Auma, was arrested when DCI officers raided her home in Kiembeni Estate where they found 25,200 rolls of bhang.

According to the detectives, the rolls were hidden inside 42 large Nigerian bags inside the one bedroom house.

The bhang had been rolled in khaki papers and stored in the large bags when the Multi-Agency team discovered them in the suspect’s home.

The investigative team was acting on a tip-off from the residents of Kiembeni.

According to the DCI, Auma is in police custody helping in further investigations before she is arraigned on Monday.

“Further investigations ongoing and Suspect to be arraigned on Monday,” DCI said.