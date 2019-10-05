Woman arrested while attempting to sell her two children for Sh110k

A middle aged woman of Tanzanian origin is being held at Bondo police station after she was arrested while trying to sell her two children in Bondo town last evening.

The woman who has been identified as Zaidi Hassan was arrested after she was found while allegedly hawking her two children aged one and four years.

According to the chairman of Bondo Sub County community policing committee Juma Abuko, the woman had gone to a place where lorries were usually packed within the town and announced that she was selling the two children at Sh60, 000 and Sh55, 000 respectively.

He says that this attracted members of the public who became curious, and wanted to know why she was selling those children.

JUST ARRIVED

Mr Abuko told KNA that after being interrogated by members of the public, Ms Hassan who had just arrived in Bondo town from Busia revealed that she had four children and has already sold two others in Kisumu.

He stated that the woman who was neatly dressed had some two bags which had the children’s clothes and that she had told the members of the public that anybody who buys a child was to be given the child together with a bag full of clothes.

The chairman told KNA that this prompted the members of the public to call the police who picked her together with the two children and took them to the police station where she was being held.

Bondo Sub County Police Commander Anthony Wafula confirmed the arrest of the woman saying the two children have been taken to safe custody by the area children’s department while the woman would be taken for psychiatric examination as investigations into the matter begins.