Woman arrested for stabbing man to death after row





Detectives on Sunday arrested Grace Nyambura Njeri as the prime suspect in the stabbing to death of a 35-year-old-man in Tigoni, Kiambu county.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Njeri was arrested over the murder of Peter Maina Kasera on Saturday night.

The incident was reported at the Tigoni police station by a resident of Kwambuzi-Kiboko village.

Njeri is suspected to have stabbed the man twice on his chest following a scuffle outside his house at Kwambuzi-Kiboko, within Tigoni.

“A resident reported that his tenant had been injured and was lying unconscious outside his house. Officers rushed to the scene and on arrival found the body lying dead with stab wounds on the chest,” DCI said.

The scene has since been processed by detectives from the DCI Headquarters, as the office continue combing for the murder weapon.

The suspect is being held at Tigoni police station pending arraignment in Kiambu, while the body of the deceased was moved to Uplands Funeral Home to await a postmortem.

Police are also investigating another death in the same area after the body of a 32-year-old man, Duncan Kavucho Lugulu, was discovered by the roadside.

According to DCI, the body had deep, fresh wounds on the forehead and bruises on the chest and the incident was reported 15 minutes before that of Maina.

Detectives are now investigating any possible links between the two murders.