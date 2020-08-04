Woman arrested for sending chemical-laced letters to High Commission





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) on Monday arrested a woman who they believe sent two threatening letter to a High Commission office in Nairobi.

Tracy Wairimu Ndegwa, 34, was nabbed by the sleuths in Utawala on suspicion of sending the two letters, one sprayed with an industrial chemical and the other with hay fever pesticides, to the High Commission on July 31, 2020.

However, the police did not disclose the high commission the suspect sent the letters to.

The suspect had earlier on 23rd June, 2020 been arraigned charged with another terrorism hoax that targeted the Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, and has been out on cash bail. pic.twitter.com/gErYkgl5WJ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 3, 2020

According to DCI, at the time of her Ms Ndegwa was out on bail after she arrested and arraigned in court for being behind another terrorism hoax.

“The suspect had earlier on 23 June, 2020 been arraigned charged with another that targeted the Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, and has been out on cash bail,” the DCI said

The suspect is currently in police custody pending arraignment at the Kibera Law Courts once all necessary procedures are completed.