Woman arrested for leaving her young children alone for days

Police on Friday arrested a woman who is in her late 20s for allegedly neglecting her three young children.

The children, aged 6, 4 and 1, were found by her neighbour in Eastleigh Estate in Machakos Town.

Neighbours said that the mother of three had a habit of locking up her children in the single-room house.

They added that the woman would sometimes leave for up to five days and leaving the children without food.

The residents, who had had enough of the woman’s callous treatment of her children, reported her to police, leading to her arrest on Saturday.

The woman’s three children were taken to the department of Children’s Services (DCS) in Machakos.

The suspect is being held at Machakos Police Station.