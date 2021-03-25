Woman arrested after stabbing three men, sucking their blood in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi on Wednesday evening arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed three men leaving one dead and two critically injured at Saa Mbaya area in Kahawa West.

Margaret Wambui Wangari is said to have started sucking blood oozing from one of the men after she stabbed them and it took startled onlookers to restrain the violent woman.

“Passersby found the suspect sucking blood from open stab wounds sustained by the three victims,” police said.

The female suspect was saved from the irate mob who had started stoning her by police officers who had been deployed at nearby schools in the ongoing KCPE examination.

“Officers rushed to the scene, just as outraged members of the public were about to lynch the suspect, who had further inflicted a serious cut at a second man’s forehead,” police said in a statement.

According to the police, the incident started after a fight ensued between the suspect, who was armed with a kitchen knife, and a man believed to be her boyfriend.

Two men, who were passing by, went to separate the couple but the enraged woman stabbed them with the knife, leaving them unconscious.

The two suffered serious stab injuries on the neck, chest and other parts of their bodies.

The survivors were rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital while the deceased’s body was moved to Chiromo mortuary.

Kasarani detectives assigned to the case are piecing together evidence to establish what led to the scuffle that claimed a life and left two fighting for their lives in ICU beds.