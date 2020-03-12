Woman accused of milking neighbours’ cows at night

A single mother cried in an Iten court narrating how she had been forced to milk a neighbour’s cow to feed her baby as she was on medication.

Beatrice Kiptoo told the Iten senior resident magistrate Carolyne Ateya that her baby was breastfeeding and with no job and no one to help her, she had to devise ways to ensure that she feeds the baby given that she cannot breastfeed as she is on medication.

“I did that because I have no one to help me cater for my children. I wanted to find something to feed my baby,” she pleaded before the Iten court.

She added that she has other children who rely on her yet she earns a living doing manual jobs, which at times are hard to come by.

She has been charged that on February 19, at around 4:30am at Koisungur, Keiyo North sub-county in Elgeyo Marakwet, she was found having trespassed into the homestead of Edwin Kiprono and milking one of his cows without his authority.

The complainant said he was asleep in his home during the time and woke up when he heard some commotion outside his house.

He went outside and found the accused, who is his neighbour, milking one of his cows. He raised an alarm and members of the public responded immediately and the accused was arrested and taken to Iten police station.

Her case will be mentioned on March 17, 2020, to pave room for a pre-sentence report.